It has been 3 years since Gordie Howe left us

2016: Gordie Howe, generally regarded as one of the greatest hockey players of all time, dies at age 88 in Sylvania, Ohio. In 1960, the Saskatchewan native became the first NHLer to score 1,000 points in a career and a year later became the…

DETROIT - Gordie Howe died June 10, 2016 at age 88.

It's a little unsettling to think it's been three years already without the hockey icon. Howe played more than 1,700 games in the NHL and scored more than 800 goals -- only Wayne Gretzky has more. He is widely known simply as "Mr. Hockey."

Watch: File footage of Red Wings legend Gordie Howe

In Detroit, he is a legend. He won the Stanley Cup with the Red Wings four times, won six Hart Trophies as the league's most valuable player, and won six Art Ross Trophies as the leading scorer during his time with Detroit between 1946 and 1971.

Take a moment to remember him with this tribute:

