Jets beat Red Wings 4-3

WINNIPEG, Manitoba - Patrik Laine scored his 32rd and 33rd goals of the season to help the Winnipeg Jets beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Friday night.

Dustin Byfuglien and Ben Chiarot also scored and Connor Hellebuyck made 30 saves for his 33rd victory of the season. Winnipeg has won six of its last eight games to improve to 38-17-9.

Niklas Kronwall, Anthony Mantha and Trevor Daley scored for Detroit, and Jimmy Howard stopped 38 shots.

