Kucherov powers Lightning past Red Wings 3-2

TAMPA, Fla. - Nikita Kucherov scored twice while breaking Tampa Bay's single-season record for points, leading the Lightning to a 3-2 victory against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Ryan McDonagh also scored for NHL-leading Tampa Bay, which has won 14 consecutive regular-season games against Detroit. Louis Domingue stopped 22 shots.

Thomas Vanek and Anthony Mantha scored for Detroit, which fell to 1-6-3 in the past 10 games. Jonathan Bernier finished with 30 saves.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.