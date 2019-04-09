Red Wings

Larkin, Bertuzzi discuss Red Wings season and future at locker cleanout

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Dylan Larkin (WDIV)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings cleaned out their dressing room on Monday at Little Caesars Arena as they head into the offseason. 

The team finished the 2018-19 season at 28th in the league with a 32-40-10 record and 74 points. They are missing the playoffs for a third consecutive season. 

Young forwards Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi were among players to speak with the media during locker cleanout day. 

Watch what they had to say here: 

