Maple Leafs top Red Wings 4-3 for 13th straight home win

TORONTO - Nazem Kadri scored with 7:26 left in regulation, helping the Toronto Maple Leafs extend their club-record home winning streak to 13 games with a 4-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night.

Kasperi Kapanen, Connor Brown and William Nylander had the other goals for Toronto, which also tied a franchise mark with its 45th win.

Kadri took a pass from Patrick Marleau over the stick of sprawling Red Wings defenseman Luke Witkowski on a 2-on-1 rush before scoring his 29th goal of the season to snap a 3-3 tie.

Frederik Andersen made 38 saves for the Maple Leafs, who split a tough two-game road trip earlier this week against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Nashville Predators.

Dylan Larkin, Tyler Bertuzzi and Frans Nielsen scored for Detroit and Jimmy Howard made 25 saves.

The Red Wings went ahead 3-2 at 4:58 of the third period when Nielsen snapped his 15th short-side over Andersen's shoulder and off the camera inside the Toronto net from a tight angle. The play was initially waved off for a goalie interference charge against Detroit's Justin Abdelkader, but was overturned after a coach's challenge.

Nylander came back and tied it 2:29 later when he stole the puck from Nick Jensen along the boards in the offensive zone and played a slick give-and-go with Auston Matthews for his 16th.

After Kadri put Toronto ahead, Andersen had a nervous moment with 3:36 to go when Gustav Nyquist's shot from outside the blue line went off his glove and landed in the crease before he covered up.

Down 1-0 after the first, the Red Wings got even at 4:32 of the second when the speedy Larkin took a stretch pass from Anthony Mantha, who had knocked down Roman Polak's point shot and raced in alone before beating Andersen between his arm and his body for his 12th.

Detroit nearly went up 2-1 moments later when Martin Frk was awarded a penalty shot after getting slashed by Toronto's Ron Hainsey on another breakaway, but Andersen closed his pads on Frk's shot.

Howard then robbed Andreas Johnsson with a desperation glove save off the rush before the Red Wings went in front when Bertuzzi tipped home his third at 9:37.

Nielsen nearly made it 3-1 a couple minutes later, but Andersen was there to make the stop from in tight.

Despite being outshot 17-4 in the period to that point, the Leafs tied it at 14:19 when Brown scored his 14th - and first in 15 games - on a tip off the post and in past Howard.

Detroit survived a 36-second 5-on-3 power play by Toronto midway through the first, but the Leafs eventually took the lead with 5:30 remaining in the period. Tyler Bozak fished out a loose puck in front before firing a no-look pass to Kapanen, who scored his seventh, and third in the last seven games.

NOTES: Toronto's James van Riemsdyk assisted on Kapanen's goal to give him 11 points in his last six games with eight goals and three assists. ... Matthews, who returned to the lineup Thursday and was playing at home for the first time since suffering a shoulder injury Feb. 22, had a great chance in the opening minutes that Howard turned aside. ... Matthews missed 10 games before scoring in Toronto's 5-2 victory in Nashville on Thursday. ... The Leafs' last home loss was Jan. 22 against Colorado.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: at Montreal on Monday night.

Maple Leafs: host Buffalo on Monday night.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.