Nyquist scores winner in OT, Red Wings beat Panthers 4-3

SUNRISE, Fla. - Gustav Nyquist scored 3:44 into overtime to lift the Detroit Red Wings to their first win of the season, 4-3 over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night.

Dennis Cholowski had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Vanek and Dylan Larkin also scored for the Red Wings, who were 0-5-2 in their first seven games. Jimmy Howard stopped 34 shots.

On the winner, Nyquist grabbed a loose puck and his shot from the slot beat goalie Michael Hutchinson on the left side.

Trailing 3-2, Florida's Mike Hoffman tied the score with 1:16 left in the third as his shot from the left circle went between Howard's pads.

Nick Bjugstad had a goal and an assist, and Keith Yandle also scored for the Panthers, who played into overtime for the fourth time in their six games. Hutchinson finished with 27 saves.

Detroit took a 3-2 lead on Larkin's goal in the second. Darren Helm passed to Larkin on the left side of the crease and Larkin poked it into the net at 7:50.

Florida's Aleksander Barkov was awarded a penalty shot when he was hooked from behind by Cholowski at 1:49 of the third but he was unsuccessful.

Trailing 2-0, the Red Wings scored two power-play goals in 18 seconds in the second period. Cholowski took advantage of a 5-on-3 when he fired the puck from the point past Hutchinson at 5:47 to make the score 2-1.

Vanek's shot from the slot tied it at 6:05.

The Panthers took a 1-0 lead after Yandle took a pass from Evgenii Dadonov in the high slot to the left circle and beat Howard glove side at 7:34 of the first.

The Red Wings appeared to tie it when Michael Rasmussen tipped in the puck past Hutchinson. The Panthers challenged for goalie interference by Justin Abdelkader and the goal was disallowed.

The Panthers stretched their lead to 2-0 when Bjugstad grabbed the puck off the faceoff from Barkov and fired it past Howard with 3:50 remaining in the opening period.

NOTES: Panthers D Mike Matheson returned from a two-game suspension for a hit on Vancouver rookie Elias Pettersson. ... Red Wings D Jonathan Ericsson returned from IR and played his first game of the season. D Danny DeKeyser was placed on IR retroactive to Oct. 13.

UP NEXT

Red Wings: Host Carolina on Monday.

Panthers: At the New York Rangers on Tuesday.

