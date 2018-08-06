Ready for hockey? Detroit Red Wings preseason tickets on sale Monday

DETROIT - It's still baseball season, and football is coming in hot, but if you are looking ahead to hockey season, you don't have to look that much more ahead.

The Detroit Red Wings announced that tickets for all preseason home games at Little Caesars Arena are set to go on sale Monday morning at 10 a.m.

The first preseason game is at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 19 against the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Wings then play Chicago (Sept. 20), Boston (Sept. 22) and Toronto (Sept. 29).

You may purchase tickets at the LCA box office by calling 313-471-7575 or online at DetroitRedWings.com.

Regular season tickets go on sale Friday, Aug. 24.