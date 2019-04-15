Red Wings sign Denver goalie Filip Larsson to entry-level deal

Filip Larsson of the Denver Pioneers on April 11, 2019 in Buffalo, New York. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings have signed University of Denver goalie Filip Larsson to a three-year entry-level contract.

Larsson, 20, will join the organization for the 2019-20 season. He was selected by the Red Wings in the 6th round (167th overall) in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Larsson played in 22 games for Denver this season in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference. The native of Stockholm, Sweden earned 13 wins and finished the season with a 0.932 save percentage and 4 shutouts. He's listed at 6-foot-2, 196 pounds.

Denver made a Frozen Four appearance this year, losing in the semi-final to Massachusetts.

This was Larsson's first and only season with Denver after he spent a year with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL.

The signing offers Detroit more depth at the goaltending position. Veteran Jimmy Howard is expected to split the next season with Jonathan Bernier.

