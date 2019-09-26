Red Wings vs. Blues in Kraft Hockeyville preseason game: Time, TV, score updates

Anthony Mantha of the Detroit Red Wings tries to shoot around the stick of Colton Parayko of the St. Louis Blues during the second period at Little Caesars Arena on December 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The Detroit Red Wings will host the St. Louis Blue in a preseason game Tuesday night in Calumet, Mich.

The game is being played in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan after Calumet won the designation as Kraft Hockeyville USA in April.

The NHL teams will play at the 700-seat Calumet Colosseum, an arena that's stood for more than 100 years.

Game time: 7 p.m. (6 p.m. CT)

7 p.m. (6 p.m. CT) TV: NBCS

Below is the Red Wings preseason schedule with outcomes. The regular season begins Saturday, Oct. 5 in Nashville.

Date Game Result Sept. 17, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Chicago W 5-3 Sept. 18, 2019 8:30 p.m. @ Chicago L 2-1 Sept. 20, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. New York Islanders L 4-3 (OT) Sept. 22, 2019 5 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh W 3-2 (OT) Sept. 23, 2019 7 p.m. @ New York Islanders L 3-2 (OT) Sept. 25, 2019 7 p.m. @ Pittsburgh L 4-2 Sept. 26, 2019 7 p.m. vs. St. Louis Sept. 27, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Toronto Sept. 28, 2019 7 p.m. @ Toronto

