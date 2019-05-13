Report: Yzerman could be after Vasili Podkolzin in draft

Vasili Podkolzin of Russia skates with the puck in the Bronze Medal game of the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship against Switzerland on Jan., 5, 2019 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. (Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)

Russian winger Vasili Podkolzin could be going to the Detroit Red Wings in this year's draft.

The Red Wings have the 6th overall pick and, according to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Steve Yzerman and his staff might be looking to grab the 6-foot, 190-pound forward.

"No GM is more secure than Steve Yzerman, returning to the scene of his greatest triumphs. Even before his announcement, there was a belief the Red Wings liked Podkolzin’s game," Friedman wrote in his "31 Thoughts" column. "The organization has a great history with Russian players, and Yzerman had success with drafting them in Tampa Bay. They won’t be afraid, if he’s the No. 1 guy on their list."

Podkolzin, 17, has been busy playing for Russia's junior national team. He scored 15 points in eight games played this season for their U-18 team.

Here is the scouting report:

