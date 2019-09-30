Zadina among list of Red Wings cut from NHL roster

Filip Zadina of the Detroit Red Wings skates against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena on February 26, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

DETROIT - Right wing Filip Zadina will start the season in Grand Rapids.

The Detroit Red Wings have trimmed their roster to 25 ahead of the season opener, which is Saturday against the Predators in Nashville. Zadina was among the list of players assigned to the AHL's Grand Rapids Griffins including Ryan Kuffner, David Pope, Givani Smith, Evgeny Svechnikov, Joe Veleno, Oliwer Kaski, Vili Saarijarvi, Moritz Seider and Michael Rasmussen.

Zadina's name may be the most surprising after the 19-year-old played 59 games with the Griffins last year. He was the 6th overall pick in the 2018 NHL draft and was expected to contribute to the Red Wings offense sooner than later. He was called up to the Red Wings at the end of this past season. He scored 35 points for the Griffins, but in nine games with the NHL club he posted a goal, 2 assists and a -5 rating.

After several preseason games, he failed to gain a spot on new General Manager Steve Yzerman's Red Wings roster. Being cut from the roster now does not mean Zadina won't be recalled at some point this season, but the team's decision to start him in Grand Rapids makes it clear they do not believe he is fully ready to contribute at the higher level.

READ BACK: Is Red Wings top pick Filip Zadina as good as we think he is?

Instead, Zadina likely will be on a Griffins line with Veleno and Rasmussen. Rasmussen appeared in 62 games with the Red Wings this past season, scoring 8 goals and 10 assists. The decision to move him to Grand Rapids may have something to do with the opportunity to put him on a line with Zadina and Veleno. This will be Veleno's first season as a pro. The 30th overall draft pick in 2018 spent this past season still playing in juniors. He is lauded as a solid two-way center with high hockey IQ.

Meanwhile, goalie Calvin Pickard, who was signed in the offseason, also was assigned to the Griffins. That means Jonathan Bernier will start the season as Jimmy Howard's backup again.

The Red Wings will have to trim the roster to 23 to start the season.

Here's how the team dd in the preseason:

Date Game Result Sept. 17, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Chicago W 5-3 Sept. 18, 2019 8:30 p.m. @ Chicago L 2-1 Sept. 20, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. New York Islanders L 4-3 (OT) Sept. 22, 2019 5 p.m. vs. Pittsburgh W 3-2 (OT) Sept. 23, 2019 7 p.m. @ New York Islanders L 3-2 (OT) Sept. 25, 2019 7 p.m. @ Pittsburgh L 4-2 Sept. 26, 2019 7 p.m. vs. St. Louis W 4-1 Sept. 27, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Toronto L 4-3 (SO) Sept. 28, 2019 7 p.m. @ Toronto L 5-0

Here's the October regular season schedule (full printable version here):

Date Game Result Oct. 5, 2019 8 p.m. @ Nashville Oct. 6, 2019 7 p.m. vs. Dallas Oct. 8, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Anaheim Oct. 10, 2019 7 p.m. @ Montreal Oct. 12, 2019 7 p.m. vs. Toronto Oct. 15, 2019 10 p.m. @ Vancouver Oct. 17, 2019 9 p.m. @ Calgary Oct. 18, 2019 9 p.m. @ Edmonton Oct. 22, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Vancouver Oct. 23, 2019 7:30 p.m. @ Ottawa Oct. 25, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Buffalo Oct. 27, 2019 5 p.m. vs. St. Louis Oct. 29, 2019 7:30 p.m. vs. Edmonton

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.