No. 15 draft pick Sekou Doumbouya is welcomed to Detroit

DETROIT - Sekou Doumbouya, the 6 foot, 9 inch small forward was selected in the first round of the NBA draft as the 15th pick by the Detroit Pistons as the youngest player in this year draft class.

Doumbouya, originally from Conakry, Guinea, has been playing professional basketball since he was 15 in France as part of teams like the Limoges CSP.

Senior adviser Ed Stefanski and the Pistons have been interested in Doumbouya strong defense, athleticism, and shooting ability.

Head coach for the Pistons Dwane Casey showed his excitment about his defense, saying:

"He can guard four positions, probably five. To have him and a guy like Andre (Drummond) to be able to switch on different players, that's what the NBA is about. To be able to switch all positions and guard all positions."

