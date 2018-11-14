No, it's not too early: A look at possible Detroit Lions targets in 2019 NFL Draft

CHICAGO, IL - NOVEMBER 11: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions watches warm-ups prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on November 11, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

DETROIT - The NFL Draft is several months away but it's never too early to look forward to the draft, especially considering how bad the Detroit Lions have been in recent weeks.

The Lions are currently No. 7 in the draft order with seven games left in the season.

Detroit still has to play Carolina, Los Angeles, Chicago, Minnesota and Green Bay. It could get ugly. If it does, the Lions draft position will get better. We'll see.

The 2019 NFL Draft is April 25-27 in Nashville.

But, for now, let's take a look at who the Lions could target at the No. 7 spot.

Here are some picks from experts:

CBS Sports: Rashan Gary, DL, Michigan. The Lions defensive line ranks first in rushing the passer, according to Football Outsiders, but Ziggy Ansah is on the franchise tag and his future in Detroit remains a question after the season. Gary, who plays down the road in Ann Arbor, can play both interior and on the edge, though he's probably best suited inside.

Drafttek: Greedy Williams, CB, LSU: Some have Williams going as high as No. 3 in the draft, seen as the top cornerback prospect in the draft class. Williams has dominated for LSU this year.

NFL.com: A secondary that was without its top player (Darius Slay) was exposed by the Bears on Sunday. In addition to corner/strong safety, the pass rush has to be a consideration for Detroit this offseason with Ziggy Ansah playing on the franchise tender. The need for a playmaker in the slot becomes even greater with Golden Tate's departure at the trade deadline -- Detroit could go get a wide receiver or tight end (or maybe both) to help fill that void.

Other possible targets:

Josh Allen, EDGE, Kentucky: Allen has had a great senior year with the Wildcats and could fill Ansah's spot, if he ends up leaving.

Deandre Baker, CB, Georgia: Baker has been dominant for the Bulldogs this year, with an opposing passer rating of 31.3. Lions could use some depth in the secondary.

Kelvin Harmon, WR, NC State: With the Golden Tate trade, the Lions have a big hole at wide receiver. They could try to fill it here. Harmon has speed and size. Matthew Stafford would like him.

Jeffery Simmons, DT, Mississippi State: The Lions could look to pair Damon Harrison with a young defensive tackle next year. Simmons is seen as a top-three tackle.

