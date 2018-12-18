Olympic figure skaters to perform in 2019 Figure Skating Championships in Detroit

DETROIT - Figure skating fans from across the country will descend upon Detroit next month for the 2019 figure skating championships at Little Caesars Arena.

One pair expected to be performing are Metro Detroit natives Madison Chock and Evan Bates. They are fan favorites, which made it tough for some to watch them fall in the Olympics in Peyong Chang.

"It was definitely a shock," Chock said. "Because we knew our medal hopes vanished with that fall."

The duo decided to make a change.

"Our brains work in four-year cycles," Bates said.

They wanted to push themselves. They believe their best chance at a medal in 2022 was to head north, to Montreal, Canada.

"We just wanted to push ourselves in a different way. We knew Montreal would be the best place," Chock said. "Coaches there are incredible."

Chock and Bates join two other U.S. teams at their new training center in Montreal.

Chock has been dealing with an ankle injury since the Olympic games, but after surgery and recovery time she said she's feeling great.

