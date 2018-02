2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: Full TV schedule, times, dates for USA Hockey

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full USA Hockey schedule here.

The U.S. Olympic Women's Ice Hockey Team is in Group A alongside Canada, Finland and Russia, and will open the competition Sunday, February 11 against Finland at 2:40 a.m. ET.

On the men's side, Team USA is competing in Group B with Russia, Slovakia and Slovenia. The U.S. opens play on Wednesday, February 14 against Slovenia at 7:10 a.m. ET.

The women's gold-medal game is slated for Thursday, February 22 at 12:10 a.m. ET, while the men's tournament wraps up with the gold-medal game on Sunday, February 25 at 12:10 a.m. ET.

You can find the full Winter Olympics TV schedule here.

Here's a day-by-day breakdown of the USA Hockey Olympics TV schedule (all times EST):

Friday, Feb. 9:

NBC

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

Saturday, Feb. 10:

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE)

Sunday, Feb. 11:

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Finland (LIVE)

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

Monday, Feb. 12:

NBC Sports

2:40 p.m. – 5:10 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Japan (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. South Korea (LIVE)

Women’s Luge – Singles Competition

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day II (replay)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 13:

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Finland (LIVE)

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Medal Ceremonies

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

Wednesday, Feb. 14:

NBC Sports

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – South Korea vs. Japan (LIVE)

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey –Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Germany (LIVE)

Thursday, Feb. 15:

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Norway vs. Sweden (LIVE)

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Canada (LIVE)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Finland (LIVE)

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. South Korea (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Slovakia (LIVE)

Friday, Feb. 16:

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

7:10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Germany (LIVE)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Norway (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Saturday, Feb. 17:

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Sweden

7:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Germany vs. Norway (LIVE)

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Slovakia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

Sunday, Feb. 18:

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

7:10 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Finland (LIVE)

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

10:15 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. South Korea (LIVE)

Monday, Feb. 19:

NBCSN

7:10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (Replay)

Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (Replay)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

Tuesday, Feb. 20:

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Wednesday, Feb. 21:

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

7:10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

10:45 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

Thursday, Feb. 22:

4:45 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

Friday, Feb. 23:

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (replay)

Saturday, Feb. 24:

NBCSN

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

10:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

Sunday, Feb. 25:

NBCSN

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (replay)

