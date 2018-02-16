2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Friday, Feb. 16

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 16 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 16 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Friday, Feb. 16:

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Cross Country – 15km Gold Medal Final

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Competition

8 p.m. – Midnight

Figure Skating – Men’s Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Women’s Skeleton – Competition

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

Figure Skating – Men’s Postgame

2 a.m. – 5 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Sweden vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

7:10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Germany (LIVE)

Women’s Skeleton – Competition

10:45 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Competition

Medal Ceremonies

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Curling – South Korea vs. Switzerland

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Men’s Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Czech Republic (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Norway (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

