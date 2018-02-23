2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Friday, Feb. 23

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 23 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 23 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Friday, Feb. 23:

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Biathlon – 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Review

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Alpine Skiing – Team Event Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Four-Man Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final

11:35 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Snowboarding – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Gold Medal Finals

1 a.m. – 4 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match

12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal

Medal Ceremonies

4 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (replay)

Olympic Ice

8 p.m. – Midnight

Men’s Biathlon – 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Women’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Midnight – 3 a.m.

Men’s Cross Country – 50km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.