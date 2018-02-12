2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Monday, Feb. 12

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 12 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 12 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Monday, Feb. 12:

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final

Women’s Luge – Singles Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Snowboarding

Women’s Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

5 p.m. – 9:05 p.m. (PT)

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Snowboarding

Women’s Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

12:05 – 2 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBC Sports

2:40 p.m. – 5:10 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. Japan (LIVE)

5:10 a.m. – 7 a.m.

Women’s Luge – Singles Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Biathlon – Pursuit Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Moguls Gold Medal Final

Women’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. South Korea (LIVE)

Women’s Luge – Singles Competition

11 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Women’s Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final

Men’s Biathlon – Pursuit Gold Medal Final

Women’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

Olympic Ice

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day II (replay)

11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal

