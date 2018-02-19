2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Monday, Feb. 19

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 19 below.
The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.
For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.
Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 19 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):
Monday, Feb. 19:
NBC
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Men's Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final
Speed Skating
- Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final
- Women’s Team Pursuit Competition
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs
12:05 a.m. – 1 a.m.
Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)
1 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)
Primetime Encore
NBCSN
1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark
4:30 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada
7:10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Women’s Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)
Men’s Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final
11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs
Speed Skating
- Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final
- Women’s Team Pursuit Competition
12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs Canada
3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Ice Hockey Game of the Day (Replay)
Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (Replay)
7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.
Olympic Ice
Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training
10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)
12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Japan
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. China
