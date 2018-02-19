2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Monday, Feb. 19

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 19 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 19 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Monday, Feb. 19:

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men's Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final

Speed Skating

Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Team Pursuit Competition

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

12:05 a.m. – 1 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

1 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark

4:30 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

7:10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Women’s Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

Men’s Ski Jumping – Team Large Hill Gold Medal Final

11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Two-Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs

Speed Skating

Men’s 500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Team Pursuit Competition

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs Canada

3:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (Replay)

Ice Hockey Game of the Day II (Replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Training

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Japan

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. China

