2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Saturday, Feb. 10

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 10 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 10 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Saturday, Feb. 10:

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men's Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

Men's Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final

Men’s Luge – Singles Competition

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE)

Ice Dancing Short Dance

Ladies’ Short Program

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Figure Skating – Team Event (LIVE)

Pairs’ Free Skate

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBC Sports

2 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women's Cross Country – Skiathlon Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. China

5 a.m. – 7:35 a.m.

Short Track – Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7:35 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.

Men's Ski Jumping – Individual Normal Hill Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men's Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition

11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s Luge – Singles Competition

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women's Speed Skating – 3,000m Gold Medal Final

Women's Biathlon – 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Final

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Norway

7 p.m. – 9:45 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Men’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

9:45 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Finland

Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Canada vs. South Korea

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE)

