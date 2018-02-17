2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Saturday, Feb. 17

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 17 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 17 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Saturday, Feb. 17:

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition

Women’s Biathlon – 12.5km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

Women’s Cross Country – 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

11:30 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Alpine Skiing – Giant Slalom, Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Switzerland vs. South Korea (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Sweden

7:10 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Competition

10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 4x5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Women’s Biathlon – 12.5km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Women’s Skeleton – Gold Medal Final Runs

Men’s Ski Jumping – Individual Large Hill Gold Medal Final

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Slopestyle Competition (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Germany vs. Norway (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan

USA

2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Switzerland vs. Norway

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Slovakia vs. Slovenia (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.