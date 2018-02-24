2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Saturday, Feb. 24

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 24 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 24 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Saturday, Feb. 24:

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Gold Medal Finals

Men’s Cross Country – 50km Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Figure Skating Gala (LIVE)

Four Man Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs (LIVE)

11:30 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Primetime Plus Coverage

12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

3 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final

6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Speed Skating – Men’s and Women’s Mass Start Gold Medal Finals

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match

2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (replay)

Olympic Ice

7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

10:30 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE)

