2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Sunday, Feb. 18

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 18 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 18 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Sunday, Feb. 18:

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Men's Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Men's Speed Skating –Team Pursuit Competition

Men's Biathlon – 15km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – Midnight

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Women’s Speed Skating – 500m Gold Medal Final

Two-Man Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Cross Country – 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Czech Republic vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Switzerland

7:10 a.m. – 10:15 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Finland (LIVE)

Two-Man Bobsled – Competition

10:15 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Speed Skating

Women’s 500m Gold Medal Final

Men’s Team Pursuit Competition

Men’s Biathlon – 15km Mass Start Gold Medal Final

1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Cross Country – 4x10km Relay Gold Medal Final

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:15 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ice Dancing Short Dance (LIVE)

10:15 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Aerials Gold Medal Final

Women’s Ice Hockey – Semifinal (LIVE)

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. South Korea (LIVE)

CNBC

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Norway

