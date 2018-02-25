2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Sunday, Feb. 25

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 25 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 25 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Sunday, Feb. 25:

NBC

3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 30km Gold Medal Final

7 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Olympic Gold

8 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Closing Ceremony

11:35 p.m. – 3 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 4 a.m.

Women’s Cross Country – 30km Gold Medal Final

4 a.m. – 6 a.m.

Figure Skating – Gala (replay)

6 a.m. – 10 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (replay)

