2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Thursday, Feb. 22

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 22 below.
The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.
For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.
Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 22 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):
Thursday, Feb. 22:
NBC
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final
Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final
8 p.m. – Midnight
Figure Skating – Ladies’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)
Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Short Track – Gold Medal Finals
12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Gold Medal Run (LIVE)
Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)
Primetime Encore
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 5:20 a.m.
Snowboard – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Competition
Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final
Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker
5:20 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.
Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
7:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Short Track – Gold Medal Finals
Medal Ceremonies
10:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker
1:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Men’s Curling – Semifinal
4:45 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)
7 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Olympic Ice
Figure Skating – Ladies’ Free Program (LIVE)
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)
Short Track – Gold Medal Final
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Curling – Semifinal
