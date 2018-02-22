2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Thursday, Feb. 22

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 22 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 22 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Thursday, Feb. 22:

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – Midnight

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Downhill Run (LIVE)

Women’s Snowboarding – Big Air Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

12:35 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Combined, Slalom Gold Medal Run (LIVE)

Women’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5:20 a.m.

Snowboard – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Competition

Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final

Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker

5:20 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.

Women’s Biathlon – 4x6km Relay Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

7:45 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.

Short Track – Gold Medal Finals

Medal Ceremonies

10:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker

1:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal

4:45 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Free Program (LIVE)

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal

