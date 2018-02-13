2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Tuesday, Feb. 13

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 13 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 13 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Tuesday, Feb. 13:

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Gold Medal Finals

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

12:05 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBC Sports

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Canada vs. Finland (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Competition

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Speed Skating – 1,500m Gold Medal Final

Women’s Luge – Singles Gold Medal Final Runs

Cross Country – Men’s and Women’s Individual Sprint Gold Medal Finals

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match (replay)

4:30 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Medal Ceremonies

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Pairs’ Short Program (LIVE)

10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Ice Hockey – Sweden vs. Switzerland (LIVE)

12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Gold Medal Match

