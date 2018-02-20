2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Tuesday, Feb. 20

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 20 below.
The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.
For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.
Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 20 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):
Tuesday, Feb. 20:
NBC
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Biathlon – Mixed Relay Gold Medal Final
Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final
8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE)
Women’s Bobsled – Competition
Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition (LIVE)
1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final
Short Track – Gold Medal Final
2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)
Primetime Encore
NBCSN
2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea
7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – Noon
Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final
Biathlon – Mixed Relay Gold Medal Final
Noon – 5 p.m.
Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final
Short Track – Gold Medal Final
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)
7 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
Olympic Ice
Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE)
10:45 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Women’s Curling
Canada vs. Great Britain
South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia
USA
7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
