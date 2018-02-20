2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Tuesday, Feb. 20

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 20 below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.

Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 20 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Tuesday, Feb. 20:

NBC

3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Biathlon – Mixed Relay Gold Medal Final

Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

8 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Women’s Alpine Skiing – Downhill Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE)

Women’s Bobsled – Competition

Men’s Snowboarding – Big Air Competition (LIVE)

1:05 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Ski Cross Gold Medal Final

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

2 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

NBCSN

2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

9:30 a.m. – Noon

Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

Biathlon – Mixed Relay Gold Medal Final

Noon – 5 p.m.

Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)

7 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Figure Skating – Ladies’ Short Program (LIVE)

10:45 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Curling

Canada vs. Great Britain

South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

USA

7 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Elimination Round (LIVE)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.

Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)

