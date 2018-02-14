2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Wednesday, Feb. 14

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 14 below.
The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.
For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.
Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 14 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):
Wednesday, Feb. 14:
NBC
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Luge – Doubles Gold Medal Final
Men’s Nordic Combined –Individual Normal Hill/10 km Gold Medal Final
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Figure Skating – Pairs’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Men’s Alpine Skiing – Super G Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Men’s Skeleton – Competition (LIVE)
Women’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final
12:05 a.m. – 1:30 a.m.
Men’s Snowboard Cross Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Men’s Skeleton – Competition
1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m. (ET)
Primetime Encore
NBC Sports
2:30 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Women’s Speed Skating – 1,000m Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Men’s Nordic Combined –Individual Normal Hill/10 km Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Women’s Skeleton – Training
6:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Slovenia (LIVE)
9:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
Luge – Doubles Gold Medal Final
Women’s Skeleton – Training
11:30 a.m. – 1:15 p.m.
Women’s Biathlon – 15km Gold Medal Final
1:15 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Women Curling – Denmark vs. Sweden
Medal Ceremonies
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)
7 p.m. – 10:10 p.m.
Olympic Ice
Figure Skating – Pairs’ Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
10:10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Women’s Ice Hockey – U.S. vs. Canada (LIVE)
12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain
USA
2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Women’s Ice Hockey – South Korea vs. Japan (LIVE)
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Women’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia
7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey –Olympic Athletes from Russia vs. Slovakia (LIVE)
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan
10 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – Finland vs. Germany (LIVE)
