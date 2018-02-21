2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: TV schedule, event times for Wednesday, Feb. 21

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for Feb. 21 below.
The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.
For the first time ever at a Winter Olympics, NBC will broadcast Olympic primetime competition live across all time zones.
Check the full TV schedule for Feb. 21 at the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):
Wednesday, Feb. 21:
NBC
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Speed Skating – Team Pursuit Gold Medal Finals
Men’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final
8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom, First Run (LIVE)
Men’s Freestyle Skiing – Halfpipe Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Women’s Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs
Women’s Cross Country – Team Sprint Gold Medal Final
11:35 p.m. – 12:30 a.m.
Men’s Alpine Skiing – Slalom Gold Medal Final Run (LIVE)
12:30 a.m. – 3:30 a.m. (ET)
Primetime Encore
NBCSN
2:40 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain
7:10 a.m. – 10:45 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
Women’s Bobsled – Gold Medal Final Runs
10:45 a.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Speed Skating – Men’s & Women’s Team Pursuit Gold Medal Finals
Cross Country – Men’s & Women’s Team Sprint Gold Medal Finals
1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain
Medal Ceremonies
5 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Ice Hockey Game of the Day (replay)
7 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
Olympic Ice
Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia
10:45 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Women’s Ice Hockey – Gold Medal Game (LIVE)
USA
2:30 a.m. – 5 a.m.
Women’s Ice Hockey – Bronze Medal Game (LIVE)
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Men’s Curling – Sweden vs. Norway
7:10 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.
Men’s Ice Hockey – Quarterfinal (LIVE)
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden
