2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: USA Curling TV schedule, times, dates, rosters

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for USA Curling below.

The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.

You can find the full Winter Olympics TV schedule below.

Meet the USA Curling teams:

Women's Team:

Two-time national champion Nina Roth, 29, will lead the American women's curling team in PyeongChang. All five team members will be making their Olympic debuts. Roth is teamed up with Tabitha Peterson, Aileen Geving, Becca Hamilton, and Cory Christensen. This team finished fifth at the 2017 World Women's Championship and has had a strong 2017-18 season on the World Curling Tour.

Men's Team:

The 2018 U.S. Olympic Men's Curling Team will be led by four-time Olympian John Shuster, who will skip the team for the third straight games after winning bronze in 2006 in Torino while playing in the lead position. Shuster's 2014 teammate John Landsteiner and 2006 teammate Joe Polo will make their second Olympic appearances while Tyler George (vice skip) and Matt Hamilton (second) will make their rookie appearances.

Mixed Doubles Team:

Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton won the 2018 U.S. Mixed Doubles Team Trials and will compete with their respective women's and men's teams and also compete for a second medal in mixed doubles.

You can find the full USA Curling TV schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):

Friday, Feb. 9:

NBC

8 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Opening Ceremony

12:38 a.m. – 3:38 a.m. (ET)

Primetime Encore

Saturday, Feb. 10:

NBC Sports 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women's Speed Skating – 3,000m Gold Medal Final

Women's Biathlon – 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Final

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Norway

9:45 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Finland

Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition (LIVE)

1:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Canada vs. South Korea

Sunday, Feb. 11:

NBC Sports

1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Tiebreaker

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal

11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final

Monday, Feb. 12:

NBC Sports

8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Ice Hockey – Game of the Day II (replay)

11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal

Tuesday, Feb. 13:

NBC

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match (replay)

12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Mixed Doubles Curling – Gold Medal Match

Wednesday, Feb. 14:

NBC Sports

1:15 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women Curling – Denmark vs. Sweden

Medal Ceremonies

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

USA

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan

Thursday, Feb. 15:

NBC Sports

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Italy

11 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Norway

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

Friday, Feb. 16:

NBC Sports

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Sweden vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

2 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Women’s Curling – South Korea vs. Switzerland

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark

Saturday, Feb. 17:

NBC Sports

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Sweden

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan

USA

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Switzerland vs. Norway

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

Sunday, Feb. 18:

NBC Sports

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Switzerland

CNBC

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Norway

Monday, Feb. 19:

NBCSN

1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark

4:30 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada

12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs Canada

12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Japan

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. China

Tuesday, Feb. 20:

NBCSN

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

Noon – 5 p.m.

Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea

10:45 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.

Women’s Curling

Canada vs. Great Britain

South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland

Wednesday, Feb. 21:

NBCSN

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain

Medal Ceremonies

7 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.

Olympic Ice

Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia

USA

5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Sweden vs. Norway

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden

Thursday, Feb. 22:

NBCSN

2 a.m. – 5:20 a.m.

Snowboard – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Competition

Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final

Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker

10:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.

Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker

1:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal

10 p.m. – 2 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)

Short Track – Gold Medal Final

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Semifinal

Friday, Feb. 23:

NBCSN

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match

12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal

Medal Ceremonies

8 p.m. – Midnight

Men’s Biathlon – 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final

Women’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)

CNBC

5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Semifinal

Saturday, Feb. 24:

NBCSN

3 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match

4 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (replay)

Olympic Ice

7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.

Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (LIVE)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.