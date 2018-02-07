2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang: USA Curling TV schedule, times, dates, rosters

PyeongChang - The 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang are February 9 through February 25. You can find the full TV schedule for USA Curling below.
The listings are subject to change. The Winter Games will be broadcast across NBC, NBC Sports Network, CNBC, USA Network, as well as online at NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports App on Apple TV and Roku.
You can find the full Winter Olympics TV schedule below.
Meet the USA Curling teams:
Women's Team:
Two-time national champion Nina Roth, 29, will lead the American women's curling team in PyeongChang. All five team members will be making their Olympic debuts. Roth is teamed up with Tabitha Peterson, Aileen Geving, Becca Hamilton, and Cory Christensen. This team finished fifth at the 2017 World Women's Championship and has had a strong 2017-18 season on the World Curling Tour.
Men's Team:
The 2018 U.S. Olympic Men's Curling Team will be led by four-time Olympian John Shuster, who will skip the team for the third straight games after winning bronze in 2006 in Torino while playing in the lead position. Shuster's 2014 teammate John Landsteiner and 2006 teammate Joe Polo will make their second Olympic appearances while Tyler George (vice skip) and Matt Hamilton (second) will make their rookie appearances.
Mixed Doubles Team:
Becca Hamilton and Matt Hamilton won the 2018 U.S. Mixed Doubles Team Trials and will compete with their respective women's and men's teams and also compete for a second medal in mixed doubles.
You can find the full USA Curling TV schedule for the 2018 Winter Olympics below (All times EST):
Friday, Feb. 9:
NBC
8 p.m. – 11 p.m.
Opening Ceremony
12:38 a.m. – 3:38 a.m. (ET)
Primetime Encore
Saturday, Feb. 10:
NBC Sports1 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Women's Speed Skating – 3,000m Gold Medal Final
Women's Biathlon – 7.5km Sprint Gold Medal Final
Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Norway
9:45 p.m. – 1:30 a.m.
Mixed Doubles Curling – U.S. vs. Finland
Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Competition (LIVE)
1:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Mixed Doubles Curling – Canada vs. South Korea
Sunday, Feb. 11:
NBC Sports
1:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
Mixed Doubles Curling – Tiebreaker
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Women’s Snowboarding – Slopestyle Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal
11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)
Men’s Speed Skating – 5,000m Gold Medal Final
Monday, Feb. 12:
NBC Sports
8 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.
Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal (replay)
Ice Hockey – Game of the Day II (replay)
11:30 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Men’s Snowboarding – Halfpipe Competition (LIVE)
Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Mixed Doubles Curling – Semifinal
Tuesday, Feb. 13:
NBC
12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Short Track – Gold Medal Final
Mixed Doubles Curling – Bronze Medal Match (replay)
12:30 a.m. – 2:30 a.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Mixed Doubles Curling – Gold Medal Match
Wednesday, Feb. 14:
NBC Sports
1:15 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Women Curling – Denmark vs. Sweden
Medal Ceremonies
12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain
USA
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Women’s Curling – Great Britain vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan
Thursday, Feb. 15:
NBC Sports
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Italy
11 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Norway
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland
Friday, Feb. 16:
NBC Sports
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Women’s Curling – Sweden vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia
2 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Women’s Curling – South Korea vs. Switzerland
12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark
Saturday, Feb. 17:
NBC Sports
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Sweden
12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Japan
USA
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Men’s Curling – Switzerland vs. Norway
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada
Sunday, Feb. 18:
NBC Sports
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Switzerland
CNBC
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Norway
Monday, Feb. 19:
NBCSN
1:30 a.m. – 4:30 a.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Denmark
4:30 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Canada
12:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs Canada
12:30 a.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Men’s Curling – Canada vs. Japan
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. China
Tuesday, Feb. 20:
NBCSN
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea
Noon – 5 p.m.
Men’s Nordic Combined – Individual Large Hill/10km Gold Medal Final
Short Track – Gold Medal Final
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. South Korea
10:45 p.m. – 2:40 a.m.
Women’s Curling
Canada vs. Great Britain
South Korea vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Switzerland
Wednesday, Feb. 21:
NBCSN
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain
1:30 p.m. – 5 p.m.
Men’s Curling – U.S. vs. Great Britain
Medal Ceremonies
7 p.m. – 10:45 p.m.
Olympic Ice
Women’s Curling – Canada vs. Olympic Athletes from Russia
USA
5 a.m. – 7:10 a.m.
Men’s Curling – Sweden vs. Norway
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Curling – U.S. vs. Sweden
Thursday, Feb. 22:
NBCSN
2 a.m. – 5:20 a.m.
Snowboard – Men’s & Women’s Parallel Giant Slalom Competition
Men’s Nordic Combined – Team Large Hill/4x5km Gold Medal Final
Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker
10:45 a.m. – 1:45 p.m.
Curling – Men’s & Women’s Tiebreaker
1:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m.
Men’s Curling – Semifinal
10 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Men’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)
Short Track – Gold Medal Final
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Men’s Curling – Semifinal
Friday, Feb. 23:
NBCSN
9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Men’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match
12:30 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Women’s Curling – Semifinal
Medal Ceremonies
8 p.m. – Midnight
Men’s Biathlon – 4x7.5km Relay Gold Medal Final
Women’s Curling – Semifinal (replay)
CNBC
5 p.m. – 8 p.m.
Women’s Curling – Semifinal
Saturday, Feb. 24:
NBCSN
3 a.m. – 6:30 a.m.
Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Women’s Curling – Bronze Medal Match
4 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Men’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (replay)
Olympic Ice
7 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
Women’s Curling – Gold Medal Final (LIVE)
