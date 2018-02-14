Former Red Wings draft pick Jan Mursak helps Slovenia beat US men's Olympic team

Jan Mursak, #39 of Slovenia, scores the game-winning goal against Ryan Zapolski, #30 of the United States, in overtime of men's ice hockey preliminary round.

DETROIT - Jan Mursak played just 46 games in the NHL after he was drafted in the 6th round by the Detroit Red Wings in 2006.

Since 2013 he has been playing mostly in Russia's KHL with CSKA Moscow. Most recently he was playing for Frolunda HC in the Swiss league. His stint in the NHL is far gone and most Red Wings fans probably don't remember him, at all.

But none of that matters. Not now. Now he is a hero to Slovenia.

Mursak scored the game winner for Slovenia 38 seconds into the overtime period to beat the U.S. men's hockey team, 3-2, in their first game of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Of course, it's an upset for the U.S. Even without NHL players on the team they were expected to beat Slovenia.

Up next for the Americans is Slovakia in another preliminary game.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.