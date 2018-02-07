Olympics

Here are the Michigan Olympians competing at PyeongChang

Dozen athletes from or trained in Michigan

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.
Headline Goes Here

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani compete in the Championship Dance Short Program during Day 3 of the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at SAP Center at SAP Center at SAP Center on January 5, 2018 in San Jose, California.…

The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang including:

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue -- ice dance

Event: Ice Dance
Hometown: Okemos, Mich. (Hubbell) Madison, Conn. (Donohue)
Training Center: Montreal, Quebec
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Read about the ice dance duo here.

Maia and Alex Shibutani -- ice dance

Event: Ice Dance
Hometown: Ann Arbor
Training Center: Arctic Edge of Canton
Olympics: Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018

Read about the ice dance duo here.

Jessica Kooreman -- speed skating

Event: Short Track Speed Skating -- 1,000m race and 1,500 meter race.
Hometown: Melvindale
Training Center: Salt Lake City, UT
Olympics: Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018

Read about the speed skater here. 

Madison Chock and Evan Bates -- ice dance

Event: Ice Dance
Hometown: Novi and Ann Arbor
Training Center: Novi Ice Arena 
Olympics: Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018

Read about the ice dance duo here. 

Megan Keller -- ice hockey

Event: Defender for Women's Ice Hockey
Hometown: Farmington, Mich. 
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Read about the ice hockey player here. 

James Wisniewski -- ice hockey

Event: Defender for Men's Hockey
Hometown: Canton Township
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Read about the ice hockey player here. 

Chad Billins -- ice hockey

Event: Defender for Men's Hockey Team
Hometown: Marysville, Mich.
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Read about the ice hockey player here. 

Jim Slater -- ice hockey

Event: Forward for Men's Hockey Team
Hometown: Lapeer, Mich.
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Read about the ice hockey player here.

Kyle Mack -- snowboarding

Event: Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air
Hometown: West Bloomfield 
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Read more about the snowboarder here.

MORE:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.