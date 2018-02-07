Here are the Michigan Olympians competing at PyeongChang

The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang including:
Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue -- ice dance
Event: Ice Dance
Hometown: Okemos, Mich. (Hubbell) Madison, Conn. (Donohue)
Training Center: Montreal, Quebec
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018
Read about the ice dance duo here.
Maia and Alex Shibutani -- ice dance
Event: Ice Dance
Hometown: Ann Arbor
Training Center: Arctic Edge of Canton
Olympics: Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018
Read about the ice dance duo here.
Jessica Kooreman -- speed skating
Event: Short Track Speed Skating -- 1,000m race and 1,500 meter race.
Hometown: Melvindale
Training Center: Salt Lake City, UT
Olympics: Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018
Read about the speed skater here.
Madison Chock and Evan Bates -- ice dance
Event: Ice Dance
Hometown: Novi and Ann Arbor
Training Center: Novi Ice Arena
Olympics: Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018
Read about the ice dance duo here.
Megan Keller -- ice hockey
Event: Defender for Women's Ice Hockey
Hometown: Farmington, Mich.
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018
Read about the ice hockey player here.
James Wisniewski -- ice hockey
Event: Defender for Men's Hockey
Hometown: Canton Township
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018
Read about the ice hockey player here.
Chad Billins -- ice hockey
Event: Defender for Men's Hockey Team
Hometown: Marysville, Mich.
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018
Read about the ice hockey player here.
Jim Slater -- ice hockey
Event: Forward for Men's Hockey Team
Hometown: Lapeer, Mich.
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018
Read about the ice hockey player here.
Kyle Mack -- snowboarding
Event: Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air
Hometown: West Bloomfield
Olympics: PyeongChang 2018
Read more about the snowboarder here.
