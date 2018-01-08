Here's what the 'tree trunk' texture PyeongChang 2018 Olympic medals look like

Here's a look at the PyeongChang 2018 Olympic medals look like.

Athletes will receive these medals, which according to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) are "inspired by the texture of tree trunks."

Here's the full description from the IOC:

The medals, which range in weight from 586 grams for the gold medal to 493 grams for the bronze, reflect the traditions and culture of the host nation. Their design was inspired by the texture of tree trunks, with the front bearing the Olympic rings and dynamic diagonal lines that reflect both the history of the Olympics and the determination of the participants. On the reserve, meanwhile, are stated the discipline, event and the PyeongChang 2018 emblem. In total, 259 sets of the medals have been made.

They are the work of celebrated South Korean designer Lee Suk-woo, who incorporated Hangeul – the Korean alphabet and the foundation of Korean culture – into their design through a series of consonants symbolising the effort of athletes from around the world, who will come together as one to compete at PyeongChang 2018.

The ribbon from which the medal hangs is an equally important part of the design and has been created using gapsa, a traditional South Korean fabric. The light teal and light red ribbon from which the medals hang is also embroidered with Hangeul patterns and other designs.

Composition: Gold : a silver medal with a purity of 99.9% plated with 6 g of gold. Silver: a silver medal with a purity of 99.9%. Bronze: a copper medal (Cu90-Zn10).

Weight: Gold: 586 g. Silver: 580 g. Bronze: 493 g.

Diameter: 92.5 mm

Number of medals: 259

By comparison, here's what the Rio 2016 Olympic medals look like:



Rio 2016 Olympic medals (IOC)

