Interest in ski racing picks up at Mount Brighton during Winter Olympics

DETROIT - If you're watching ski racing in the Winter Olympics, don't blink, because those downhill skiers can reach speeds of 80 to 90 mph.

You might be thinking, "How did those athletes get so good?" They probably started out on small hills, such as the one in Mount Brighton, Michigan. Local 4's Jamie Edmonds went there to meet up with people competing just as the Olympians do.

Even on beautiful nights at Mount Brighton, boardercross competitors don't have time to stop and smell the roses. They have races to run.

Snowboard cross became an Olympic sport in 1998 and has grown in popularity ever since. Even high schoolers square off at Mount Brighton. It's not for Olympic gold, but there's plenty on the line.

On a different side of the mountain, skiers race for their best times. Jaiden Saylon, from Saline High School, just started racing this year.

"I didn't know how fast-paced it was," Saylon said. "There's a lot going on during the race."

Andrew Myers is a Brighton High School freshman who has competed in the Junior Olympics.

"The adrenaline gets pumping," Myers said. "It's a lot of fun. It's quick. It's just my thing."

One of the racers at Mount Brighton could be the next Lindsey Vonn or Red Gerard. Those Olympians got their starts at similar mountains.

Chris Cataldo has been teaching skiing for 45 years. She said there's a buzz on the mountain because of this year's Olympics. She encouraged anyone who might have an interest to try it out.

"We get a lot of excited people who come out, who pick up the buzz," Cataldo said. "They want to try a race, try something different and new."

You can watch Jamie Edmonds' full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.