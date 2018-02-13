Jim Slater was about to retire before he got call to join US hockey team in PyeongChang

James Slater of the United States controls the puck during the IIHF World Championship qualifying game between the United States and Finland at Riga Arena on May 12, 2006 in Riga, Latvia. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Jim Slater is proud to be representing his country and home state of Michigan at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

However, the former NHL player and standout at Michigan State University nearly retired from hockey before the opportunity arose. He was ready to return home from Europe and spend more time with his wife and 3-year-old daughter, but he couldn't pass up the chance at playing on the world stage.

"I've been playing in Europe for the last three years ... being away from my daughter is tough ... and I came home this summer and planned on spending more time with her. And then this whole situation arose and my wife was like, 'You gotta go for it and give yourself an opportunity.' That's what I did and it's worked out, and it's definitely been worth it," said Slater.

Slater, 35, is from Lapeer, Mich. He played four years at Michigan State and was drafted 30th overall in 2002 by the Atlanta Thrashers. He played in 584 NHL games before heading to play in the Swiss pro league. Retiring from hockey seemed like the logical next step for him and his family, but he couldn't resist this moment.

"I always told myself that if this opportunity came I was going to try. And if it didn't come I was more than ready to be home with my daughter and wife and move on from my playing career," he said.

Slater said he has a lot of people to thank for getting him to this point.

"This is definitely a family accomplishment. My brothers and sisters had to sacrifice a lot. My parents obviously had to sacrifice a lot. I got a lot of support from them, and being able to share this experience with them means a lot. With my wife, my 3-year-old daughter ... and just everyone that had a role in my career and my life to get me to this point, it's really fantastic to be able to share this with them," said Slater.

He wants to make everyone back home in Michigan proud.

"Keep support us, cheering for us, we're going to try to make you all proud," he said.

The state of Michigan will be represented by 14 athletes including:

