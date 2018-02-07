Meet Chad Billins, Olympic hockey player from Michigan

Chad Billins of Linkoping HC prepares for a game against Djurgarden Hockey at Hovet Arena on February 18, 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Chad Billins is an American professional ice hockey defenseman under contract with Linköpings HC of the Swedish Hockey League (SHL).

He will be competing for Team USA for the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Event: Defender for Men's Hockey Team

Hometown: Marysville, Mich.

Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Billins played two seasons of junior hockey, he then moved to college ranks and joined the Ferris State Bulldogs, where he played for four seasons and co-captioned the Bulldogs to play for the first time in the Frozen Four in school history.

Billins went on to play professionally with Grand Rapids Griffins of the American Hockey League (AHL), and was a part of the winning team for the Calder cup championship team.



Chad Billins of Linkoping HC skates against Djurgarden Hockey at Hovet Arena on February 18, 2016 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Extremely honored to be chosen to represent @usahockey . What a dream come true! Excited for what’s to come with this group of guys! #PyeongChang2018 pic.twitter.com/I3I35PSF1z — Chad Billins (@ChadBillins4) January 2, 2018

The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes including:

