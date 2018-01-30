Meet Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Olympic ice dancing team from Michigan

Madison Chock and Evan Bates skate in the Smucker's Skating Spectacular during the 2018 Prudential U.S. Figure Skating Championships at the SAP Center on January 7, 2018 in San Jose, California. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

NOVI, Mich. - Madison Chock and Evan Bates will compete in their second Winter Olympics together since joining forces in 2011.

Event: Ice Dance

Hometown: Novi and Ann Arbor

Training Center: Novi Ice Arena

Olympics: Sochi 2014 and PyeongChang 2018

Chock and Bates are one of three top teams representing ice dance in the United States. They train at the Novi Ice Arena and their accomplishments include being the 2015 U.S. national champions, 2017, 2013-2014 U.S. silver medalists, and 2016 world bronze medalists.

Chock, 25, and Bates, 28, finished eighth in Sochi, Russia during the 2014 Winter Olympics and look to improve upon that during the upcoming games in PyeongChang.

Chock and Bates both previously competed with different partners before teaming up in the summer of 2011. This is actually the third Olympics for Bates. The Ann Arbor native and University of Michigan graduate competed at the 2010 Winter Olympics with his previous partner Emily Samuelson.

In addition to being partners on the ice, Chock and Bates are also dating. Chock also designs their costumes. When not skating, Bates enjoys playing the guitar.

The state of Michigan will be represented by 12 athletes at PyeongChange including:

Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani -- Event: Ice Dance

Madison Chock and Evan Bates -- Event: Ice Dance

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue -- Event: Ice Dance

Jessica Kooreman -- Event: Short Track Speed Skating -- 1,000m race and 1,500 meter race

Megan Keller -- Event: Defender for Women's Ice Hockey

James Wisniewski -- Event: Defender for Men's Hockey

Chad Billins -- Event: Defender for Men's Hockey Team

Jim Slater -- Event: Forward for Men's Hockey Team

Kyle Mack -- Event: Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.