Meet Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, Olympic ice dancers

DETROIT - Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue are one of three top ice dance teams in the United States.

Event: Ice Dance

Hometown: Okemos, Mich. (Hubbell) Madison, Conn. (Donohue)

Training Center: Montreal, Quebec

Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Hubbell, 26, and Donohue, 27, are competing in their first Olympics after winning their first U.S. championships in San Jose in January. Hubbell and Donohue began skating together in 2011 however the two began their careers at very early ages.

Hubbell originally began competing with one of her older brothers, Keiffer, at age five. However, after he decided to take a step back from the sport, Donohue took his place. Donohue first began skating at age 11, and partnered with Piper Gilles before joining forces with Hubbell.

As a team, they have become four-time U.S. bronze medalists in 2012, 2015-17. Hubbell and Donohue trained at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills until 2015 when they moved to Montreal, Canada to train under Marie-France Dubreuil and Patrice Lauzon, the same coaches that train Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, the Canadian ice dance team that won an Olympic gold medal in 2010 and an Olympic silver medal in 2014.

