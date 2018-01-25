Melvindale native to compete in her second Olympic Games

MELVINDALE, Mich. - Jessica Kooreman has spent her life in skates, first inline then on ice.

Kooreman is one of the top female short track athletes for Team USA, and this February the Melvindale native will compete in her second Olympic games.

"I wanted to have one more chance to be able to be a part of it . It's a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for sure," Kooreman said. "I want to go there, I want to represent my country, I want to feel proud and I don't want to have any regrets of not going there and not having my second chance at being on that stage and being able to live it to the fullest."

She qualified for the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics during the last race of the Olympic trials in December. A collision in the final lap of the 1,000-meter race nearly kept her from qualifying, but she got up and finished the race a distant third -- it was enough to make her one of three female short track speed skaters to represent the U.S. at the Olympics.

"I just kept replaying the crash and watching her get up and see how much strength she had over the other girl, because the other girl was just exhausted and I mean, she showed me that she had good endurance," said Richard Smith, Jessica's father.

Kooreman has been racing since she was 2 years old. Her inline speed skating career got her to the top of the podium at world championships, but to compete in the Olympics, she had to compete on ice. In 2008, she made the switch and found herself on the podium again by 2012. She won a silver in the 3,000-meter relay.

While she just missed qualifying for the 2010 Olympics, she did qualify for the 2014 games in Sochi, Russia. She finished fourth in the 1,000-meter race and sixth in the 1,500-meter. She is excited to return to the Olympics a second time and compete. She remembers her previous Olympic experience fondly.

"Going there knowing that the world is watching you at that moment, it definitely opens your eyes to want to show up for that day and perform and represent your country," Kooreman said. "I think just seeing all these flags, you walk into the village and you see flags from every different country staring you in the face and you want your flag to stand proud, you want yours to be the bold one and you want to represent our country to the fullest."

Kooreman's family is incredibly supportive of her speed skating career. Her parents both say their daughter works very hard for what she wants, and they never had to push her to go to practice.

She and her younger brother, Travis, are very close.

"I think she has the heart for it so I don't see why she can't accomplish her goal of getting a gold medal," Travis Smith said.

Kooreman is proud of her Detroit roots. She says everyone from the area is hard working and she believes it helped get her where she is today.

"My family, my dad's a truck driver, my mom's a barber, and it's just metal in the area, hard core and you know nobody knows nothing less than working hard and grit," Kooreman said.

"She deserves everything she's got and she worked for it and we're all proud of her and I'm just so happy that she got to pursue her dreams," said Reina Smith, Jessica's mom.

When Kooreman travels to South Korea to compete, she will be accompanied by her husband, Mike Kooreman. He is from Michigan, a former speed skater and a team leader for the US Olympic speed skating team. He also plays a very important role on Jessica's team.

"I'm her blade technician, her sports psychologist, coach sometimes, husband sometimes, so yeah I've got a few different hats that I'm wearing these days," Mike Kooreman said.

Mike Kooreman is also the program manager at the Utah Olympic Oval where Jessica trains.

"To have him there pushing me and to also be a part of what I'm doing training wise day in and day out, I'm just thankful that I actually have him involved in my life and that he is as strong minded as he is and willing to support me like he does," Kooreman said.

The three-member women's team includes Kooreman, Lana Gehring, who competed in the 2010 Olympics and newcomer Maame Biney. According to Team USA, Kooreman, 34, is the oldest short track speed skater to compete in the Olympics in 20 years.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.