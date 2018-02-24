Michigan native Kyle Mack wins silver in snowboarding big air at 2018 Winter Olympic Games

PYEONGCHANG - West Bloomfield native Kyle Mack won the silver medal Friday in snowboarding big air at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Mack scored 168.75.

He was competing in his first Olympic Games in the snowboarding events Slopestyle and Big Air.

Mack began snowboarding at three and competing when he was just nine years old.

Event: Snowboarding Slopestyle and Big Air

Hometown: West Bloomfield

Olympics: PyeongChang 2018

Mack, 20, won bronze medals in slopestyle and big air at the 2015 World Championships. He also won the Burton U.S. Open in 2016. This is the first time Big Air is an event at the Winter Olympics.

Slopestyle debuted in 2014 during the Sochi Russia Games.



Snowboarder Kyle Mack of the United States trains during the Snowboard practice session during previews ahead of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Phoenix Snow Park on February 7, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)

