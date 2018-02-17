Michigan native officiating hockey at PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games gives update from South Korea

Melissa Szkola ran into a fellow Detroiter, Jiri Fischer, while out in South Korea. They shared a few great stories and lots of laughs, she said.

Michigan native Melissa Szkola is in PyeongChang where she will be officiating ice hockey during these 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

She has been sharing updates about her time in South Korea:

Today we went and watched Snowboard Cross. What a great event. It takes us about an hour and half to get from where we are in Gangneung up to the Phoenix Snow Park, a taxi ride, train and bus later. The competition was fun to watch and the atmosphere was electric!

After the competition was over we headed back to Pyeong Chang to see Ice Land and have dinner away from the hotel. It’s so amazing to see so many people from so many walks of life enjoying and supporting a single event, The Olympic Games!

She also sent photos:

Believe it or not this is hot coffee. Too sweet, but good on a chilly afternoon.

The final for Women’s Snowboard Cross.

Ice Land in PyeongChang Olympic Park.

Here's an interview with Szkola before she left for South Korea:

