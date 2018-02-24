Michigan native officiating hockey at Winter Olympic Games shares final update from PyeongChang

Michigan native Melissa Szkola is in PyeongChang where she will be officiating ice hockey during the 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

She has been sharing updates about her time in South Korea:

Today started with on ice pictures, followed by a couple meetings to wrap up the Ladies Tournament. Once we finished our meetings, a few of us headed up the mountain to check out a few of the Houses. It took us five different buses and a taxi to make it all the way up the mountain. It amazes me how spread out the Olympic Parks are.

At the USA House, we mingled with other guests and watched a few medal ceremonies. It was fun talking with people and listening to what draws them to the Olympics.

When we got back to the Coastal Cluster we watched the last two periods of the historical game, Germany vs. Canada. It was Germany’s first win over Canada in a Semi Final in over 50 years.

She also sent photos:

Here's an interview with Szkola before she left for South Korea:

