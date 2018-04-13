Michigan Olympian Allison Schmitt competes for first time since winning gold at Rio games

MESA, AZ - APRIL 12: Allison Schmitt competes in the preliminary round of the 200 meter freestyle on day one of the TYR Pro Swim Series at Mesa at Skyline Aquatics Center on April 12, 2018 in Mesa, Arizona. (Photo by Chris Coduto/Getty Images)

Allison Schmitt returned to the pool this week for the first time since winning gold at the 2016 Summer Games in Rio.

Schmitt competed at the TYR Pro Swim Series in Mesa, finishing in second place to her Olympic teammate Leah Smith in the women's 200 free.

“I started swimming just to stay in shape during classes, and it turned into nine practices a week, and here we are,” Schmitt told USA Swimming.

After winning in Rio, Schmitt said she'd be taking time away from the pool. But, like many athletes, she got bored.

“I knew that watching the next Olympics, if I was sitting on the couch and never gave it a shot – I didn’t want that what-if,” Schmitt said. “So now here I am. Whatever happens, happens, but I’m excited to be back and competing, and this part of the journey is definitely exciting.”

It's currently unclear if she plans to compete in 2020.

“I can’t really say right now,” Schmitt said. “I definitely have goals for 2020, but like I said, I’m just taking it day by day, having fun with it. The second that I’m not having fun is the time that I retire. I’ll sign those papers. But I’m having fun with it right now, and well see where it goes from there.”

Schmitt has competed at the 2008, 2012 and 2016 Summer Olympic Games, accumulating ten gold medals, three silver medals and two bronze medals.

