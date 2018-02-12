More photos from Melissa Szkola, Michigan native officiating hockey at PyeongChang

Enjoying rice cakes and honey on the beach. (Melissa Szkola in PyeongChang)

PYEONGCHANG - Michigan native Melissa Szkola is in PyeongChang, where she will be officiating ice hockey during these 2018 Winter Olympic Games.

She sent this update and photos on Monday:

Today we had an incredible day visiting the city of Gangneung and the Traditional Market. We had the opportunity to enjoy the culture of South Korea, local games, food and wonderful people.



Glass bottom bridge of the river at the city center.



Local games. Throwing the arrows in the baskets. I did pretty well with this game.



US crew of officials.



Practicing my Korean penmanship. Love, happiness, trust.



Dried fish at the Traditional Market.



Potato pancakes in the making.



Fish cakes -- not actually fish at all, but sweet red beans in a fries pastry. Very tasty.



Parade through town.

