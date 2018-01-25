Olympic gold medalist Meryl Davis joins WDIV's Winter Games coverage

WDIV-Local 4 today officially announces that Olympic gold medalist Meryl Davis has joined the station for coverage of the XXIII Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang. Davis and her skating partner, Charlie White, became the first U.S. Olympic ice dance gold medalists of the 2014 Winter Olympics.

“We started following Meryl before the Vancouver Olympics in 2009. We knew then she was going to be a superstar, and boy is she ever,” said News Director Kim Voet. “We celebrated her gold medal win with her in 2014. We’re excited to have her join our team in 2018. Having Meryl as part of Local 4 helps set our coverage apart from the rest. She’s going to be able to give us insight into the sport no one else has provided in the past. We’ve very much looking forward to her contributions on Local 4 and ClickonDetroit.com.”

Davis will do feature reports and be a contributor to the station’s “Olympic Zone” program which airs at 7:30 p.m. most nights during the Olympic Games. It’s a daily summary and showcase of up-to-the-minute Olympic news that sets the stage for the most important action every day of the Games. The show originates from the Local 4 downtown Detroit studio and is hosted by Devin Scillian, Kimberly Gill and Bernie Smilovitz.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Local 4 leading up to and throughout the 2018 Winter Olympics. I’m happy to share my passion for and knowledge of figure skating with Metro Detroit as we cover the Games,” Davis said. “I’ll be sharing some specifics about what’s happening on the ice as well as what life looks like from an athlete’s perspective throughout this unique experience. I’m very much looking forward to the opportunity and grateful to Local 4 for their mentorship as I tackle this new role and challenge.”

Davis and White started skating together at ages 9 and 10 in 1997 in Michigan. The ice dancing duo captured six straight national titles, two world titles and three Olympic medals. They started their training at the Detroit Skating Club in Bloomfield Hills and finished their Olympic career at Arctic Edge of Canton.

In early 2017, they announced that they would not be competing for a spot in the 2018 Olympic Games but they continue to perform together around the world.

Three of the top ice dance teams vying for a spot in this year’s Winter Games have metro Detroit ties.

NBC’s live primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics begins Thursday, February 8.

