Women's Figure Skating tonight on Local 4!

TONIGHT'S SCHEDULE (8 to 11:30 p.m.)

Women's Figure Skating:

The ladies’ short program begins tonight. Team USA is represented by upstart Bradie Tennell, fresh off victory at the 2018 U.S. Championships; 2010 Olympian Mirai Nagasu; and 18-year-old Karen Chen, who placed fourth at last year’s World Championships.

Yevgenia Medvedeva, competing as an Olympic Athlete from Russia (OAR), is the gold-medal favorite.



Women's Alpine Skiing:

American Lindsey Vonn, 33, seeks a second downhill gold eight years after her victory in Vancouver. Any medal would make her the oldest woman in Alpine history to climb an Olympic podium.



Women's Bobsled:

American Elana Meyers Taylor begins her quest to upgrade her women’s Bobsled silver medal from Sochi to gold in PyeonChang.



Men's Snowboarding:

Canadian teammates Mark McMorris and Max Parrot headline the field as the men's big air event gets underway.



NBC (Primetime Plus 12:30 a.m.)

Figure Skating



For the current medal count, stories on our local athletes and more go to Local 4's Olympic page at: https://www.clickondetroit.com/olympics

Link to TV Schedule:

http://www.nbcolympics.com/tv-listings?day=11#start-of-day