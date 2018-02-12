The Olympic Zone (Feb. 12, 2018) -- Chloe Kim, Shaun White, Korean Beauty and Seoul Man

Watch the Olympic Zone on Feb. 12, 2018 for the latest on the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Here's what this episode has in store:

More Headlines

Chloe Kim interview

The 17-year-old is going for Gold in the snowboarding half-pipe competition.

Meryl Davis with the Shib Sibs

Davis spent some time with the dynamic brother-sister duo.

Shaun White with Mike Tirico

The world-famous snowboarder talks about how a tough few years have changed him.

Korean Beauty

What's the secret to beautiful skin in South Korea?

Seoul Man

Bernie Smilovitz gets to try some traditional Korean recipes such as Kimbap -- view recipe here.

