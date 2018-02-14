The Olympic Zone (Feb. 14, 2018) -- John Daly, Jesse Diggins, Valentine's Day, Korean food

Watch the Olympic Zone on Feb. 14, 2018 for the latest on the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Here's what this episode has in store:

More Headlines

Shaun White wins gold

Recapping the snowboarder's big night.

Men's hockey loses

The U.S. men's hockey is off to a rough start.

Ask Meryl

Meryl Davis is back with answers!

John Daly

The New York native entered the final run of the men's skeleton in Sochi when it all went terribly wrong.

Jessie Diggins

The Minnesota native might be the first American woman to get cross-country skiing medal.

Valentine's Day

South Koreans actually celebrate love several times a year.

Seoul food

Bernie Smilovitz tries Japchae -- view recipe here.

