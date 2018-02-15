The Olympic Zone (Feb. 15, 2018) -- Lindsey Jacobellis, Scott Hamilton, Korean seafood

Watch the Olympic Zone on Feb. 14, 2018 for the latest on the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Here's what this episode has in store:

More Headlines

Mikaela Shiffrin wins gold

Recapping her gold medal in the giant slalom.

Lessons learned from Lindsey Jacobellis

Lindsey Jacobellis is a five-time world champion in snowboard cross, but she's struggled at the Olympics.

Scott Hamilton's career

Figure skater Scott Hamilton first grabbed the spotlight when he won Olympic gold 34 years ago. Since then, he's been like a member of the Olympic family.

Seafood market

Along South Korea's coastal area, you'll find one of the largest fish markets in the country.

Seoul food

Bernie Smilovitz tries Bibimbap -- view recipe here.

