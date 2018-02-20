The Olympic Zone (Feb. 20, 2018) -- Bradie Tennell, Nigerian bobsled team, school for K-pop

Watch the Olympic Zone on Feb. 20, 2018 for the latest on the Winter Olympic Games in PyeongChang.

Here's what this episode has in store:

More Headlines

Nigerian bobsled team

This West African country doesn't see much snow, but that hasn't stopped the Nigerian bobsled team from generating buzz in their Winter Games debut.

Bradie Tennell fulfills her Olympic dreams

Figure skater Bradie Tennell could be the breakout star of Team USA. Pressure is high as the Illinois native fulfills a lifelong dream of becoming an Olympian as she enters the ladies's figure skating short program.

South Korean K-pop schools

Def Dance Skool, in Seoul, is training motivated children and transforming them into the next generation of K-pop stars.

Korean soondae

Bernie Smilovitz gets to try soondae, a Korean blood sausage -- view the recipe here.

